5,000 unsafe cigarettes seized following concerns they were being sold to schoolchildren

A large quantity of unsafe cigarettes have been seized in Dereham after concerns that they were being sold to schoolchildren.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards and Breckland Police worked together to seize around 5,000 unsafe cigarettes and 1.5kg of tobacco, as well as some cash on Thursday, April 11.

On Twitter, Norfolk County Council Trading Standards said: “Great joint working yesterday in Dereham with Breckland Police seizing illegal tobacco.

“This was following complaints it was being sold to children in school uniform.

“You can report illegal tobacco or underage sales to us on 03454 04 05 06 or to the Police on 101.”