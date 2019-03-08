Search

Cash and car stolen from pub - which is opposite town's police station

PUBLISHED: 12:41 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 12 September 2019

Police forensics teams were on site this morning. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Police forensics teams were on site this morning. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Archant

Brazen thieves have stolen a car and £500 from a pub - which sits just metres from a police station.

The pub sits across the road from the Lowestoft police station. Photo: Matthew Nixon

The vehicle and cash were stolen from The Welcome pub on London Road North after it was broken into between 9.50pm on Wednesday, September 11 and 7.10am on Thursday, September 12.

It is the fourth pub in Lowestoft to be broken into in just two months.

Faye Scott, The Welcome pub owner's daughter, said the latest incident was very similar to the others, in which fruit machines and charity boxes were also targeted.

"I think business owners need to be vigilant," she said. "I didn't think this would happen to us, especially being on the main high street and opposite the police station."

The pub sits across the road from the Lowestoft police station. Photo: Matthew NixonThe pub sits across the road from the Lowestoft police station. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Mrs Scott said thieves used spark plugs to smash windows and gain entry to the pub, where they smashed fruit machines and stole approximately £500.

She said: "There's nothing left in them now. They also took a Michael Kors watch and tried to take spirits from our store, but I think they were disturbed.

"Something made them do a quick runner."

As the thieves left, they found keys to Mrs Scott's sister's car, a light blue Ford Fiesta with the license plate AV05 MWL.

The thieves stole the car and used it to make an escape.

Mrs Scott said: "We're on the main high street so someone must have seen something. If anyone does know anything please come forward."

In August, Fieldy's on Love Road and the Lady of the Lake on Bridge Road were targeted for their fruit machines.

And earlier this week the ex-servicemen's club on Gordon Road experienced a similar burglary.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were called shortly after 7.15am today, Thursday, September 12, following reports that at some point between 9.50pm yesterday and 7.10am this morning, unknown offender/s forced entry via a patio door into The Welcome pub in London Road North, Lowestoft.

"Various items have been stolen or damaged. The exact number of items are still to be determined. Enquiries are ongoing."

Witnesses or those with information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/54973/19.

