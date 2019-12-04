£500,000 cannabis factory discovered during police raid
PUBLISHED: 16:30 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 04 December 2019
Archant
More than 700 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of more than £500,000, have been seized by police.
A cannabis factory was discovered in Ditchingham after officers raided an industrial unit near Bungay.
Officers carried out a warrant at the property in Ditchingham on Tuesday, December 3.
A police spokesman said: "When police arrived they were let into the building to discover cannabis plants and growing equipment."
Tuan Nguyen, 41, of Ditchingham, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with production of cannabis.
Nguyen is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 5 to answer the charge.
A police spokesman added: "Officers from the South Norfolk NPT have been at the site until this afternoon clearing the property and seizing plants.
"PC Stephen Banes, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, and PC Philip Mercer, from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, have worked together to help raise community awareness around the issue and have asked if anyone has any information regarding drugs then they can contact
Stephen.banes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or Philip.Mercer@norfolk.pnn.police.uk
