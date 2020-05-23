50 cannabis plants seized after outdoor grow discovered

Fifty cannabis plants have been seized by the police after an illegal outdoor grow was discovered on the Suffolk coast.

50 cannabis plants seized this evening by Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team #1486 pic.twitter.com/Jwh6gpDqDV — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) May 21, 2020

On Thursday, May 21, at least 50 juvenile cannabis plants were found in a small clearing of woodland in the Henstead area.

Officers from Lowestoft’s Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered the illegal grow, where plants were found growing surrounded by chicken wire.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “A number of cannabis plants were seized by officers on Thursday in the Henstead area.

“No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.”

The police urged anyone who has information about drug use in their community to contact their local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.