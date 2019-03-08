Distinctive £5,500 time trial bike stolen

The Kronus cycle, which was stolen from Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a time trial bike, worth around £5,500, was stolen.

Police have issued an appeal for information after the valuable bike was stolen from Lowestoft.

The EVO2MAX Kronus time trial cycle, which was locked to a bike rack on South Pier in Lowestoft, on Sunday, March 31 when it was stolen at some time between 10am and noon.

A police spokesman said: “The distinctive bicycle has a black frame with blue trim and red lettering.

“It is understood to be worth in the region of £5,500.”

Witnesess or anybody who has any information with regard to the theftm or who has been offered the bicycle for sale, should contact police on 101 quoting reference 18199/19.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.