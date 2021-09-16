5,000 reports of fraud worth £16.1m in Norfolk in one year
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
More than 5,000 reports of fraud have been made to Action Fraud in the space of one year in Norfolk, with a total reported loss of £16.1m.
The statistic is highlighted in the Norfolk County Community Safety Partnership (NCCSP)’s Safer Norfolk Plan 2021 to 2024.
In it, the NCCSP points out that the impact of fraud is emotional as well as financial.
“The exploitative methods used by perpetrators manipulate people, affecting their confidence and feelings of safety," it says.
“However, the methods used are also sophisticated and often target the most vulnerable in society, so present a challenge to law enforcement agencies.
“A national drive to improve the prevention of fraud and support for victims is needed, and the NCCSP can play a key role in protecting people and targeting perpetrators.”
The NCCSP’s priorities around fraud over the coming years include tackling cybercrime, courier fraud and romance scams.
Action Fraud is the UK's national reporting centre for fraud. Call 0300 123 2040 to report fraud.