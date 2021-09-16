News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

5,000 reports of fraud worth £16.1m in Norfolk in one year

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:34 PM September 16, 2021   
Hackers targeted cloud computer company Blackbaud that supplies software used by the UEA to keep in

More than 5,000 reports of fraud have been made in the space of one year in Norfolk to Action Fraud, with a total reported loss for those people of £16.1m.  - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

More than 5,000 reports of fraud have been made to Action Fraud in the space of one year in Norfolk, with a total reported loss of £16.1m. 

The statistic is highlighted in the Norfolk County Community Safety Partnership (NCCSP)’s Safer Norfolk Plan 2021 to 2024.

In it, the NCCSP points out that the impact of fraud is emotional as well as financial. 

“The exploitative methods used by perpetrators manipulate people, affecting their confidence and feelings of safety," it says.

“However, the methods used are also sophisticated and often target the most vulnerable in society, so present a challenge to law enforcement agencies.

“A national drive to improve the prevention of fraud and support for victims is needed, and the NCCSP can play a key role in protecting people and targeting perpetrators.”

The NCCSP’s priorities around fraud over the coming years include tackling cybercrime, courier fraud and romance scams. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver dies in crash on A47
  2. 2 Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars
  3. 3 Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11
  1. 4 GP surgery in special measures after inspectors find range of faults
  2. 5 Indian restaurant in Norfolk nominated for two national awards
  3. 6 End of an era as hardware store closes after 60 years
  4. 7 Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell
  5. 8 Your favourite pub, café, restaurant and hotel in Norfolk revealed
  6. 9 Inside the police operation that has led to 3000 arrests in Norfolk
  7. 10 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home

Action Fraud is the UK's national reporting centre for fraud. Call 0300 123 2040 to report fraud.

Norfolk Police
Norfolk County Council
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

sainsburys

Exclusive

'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
69 properties will be available on the open market, comprising two, three and four-bedroom houses, p

Stark warning building trade at 'breaking point' over price hikes

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Aldborough is one of many picturesque venues in the Norfolk Cricket League. Picture: ARCHANT

Norfolk village named one of best in the UK

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon