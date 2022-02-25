49 vehicles stopped in one village on suspicion of driving offences

49 vehicles were stopped during a police day of action. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

More than 45 vehicles were stopped by police on one day in one Norfolk village for a range of suspected driving offences - including drug driving, carrying insecure loads and not wearing a seatbelt.

Motorists were checked as part of a 'road policing day of action' in Hethersett on Wednesday, February 16.

The vehicles were escorted to a checkpoint at the nearby Thickthorn Park and Ride site.

A total of 49 vehicles were stopped throughout the day, including cars, light goods vehicles and lorries.

Some 37 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued to drivers for various offences. A number of vehicles were immediately taken off the road.

During the day 162 drivers were also caught speeding.

Sergeant Damien Minnis in the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "This was another very successful operation with a number of drivers being dealt with for various offences."



