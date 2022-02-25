News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

49 vehicles stopped in one village on suspicion of driving offences

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:48 PM February 25, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

49 vehicles were stopped during a police day of action. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

More than 45 vehicles were stopped by police on one day in one Norfolk village for a range of suspected driving offences - including drug driving, carrying insecure loads and not wearing a seatbelt.

Motorists were checked as part of a 'road policing day of action' in Hethersett on Wednesday, February 16.

The vehicles were escorted to a checkpoint at the nearby Thickthorn Park and Ride site.

A total of 49 vehicles were stopped throughout the day, including cars, light goods vehicles and lorries.

Some 37 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued to drivers for various offences. A number of vehicles were immediately taken off the road.

During the day 162 drivers were also caught speeding.

Sergeant Damien Minnis in the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "This was another very successful operation with a number of drivers being dealt with for various offences."


Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Teacher wearing mask in class

9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Secure dog walking field opens in Martham near Great Yarmouth

'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fabiani De Souza.

Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home

Staff Reporter

person
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

'Very loving' engineer, 17, died after hitting road sign

Sarah Hussain

person