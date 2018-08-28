Nearly 470 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers
PUBLISHED: 08:29 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:11 08 November 2018
Campaigners detected more than 450 speeding drivers across South Norfolk last month.
Community Speed Watch was launched in 2007 and is a project empowering communities to help tackling the problem of speeding. The groups are issued with a speed radar gun, signs and reflective jackets and carry out speed checks in 30mph and 40mph limits.
In total campaigners with the 17 groups in towns and villages across South Norfolk detected 466 speed offences in October. Drivers detected are sent letters by Norfolk police offering speed awareness advice.
Norfolk currently has 70 Community Speed Watch teams with new teams awaiting training.
To set up or join a group in South Norfolk call PC Jim Squires on 101.
