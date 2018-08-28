430,000 cigarettes seized during an operation in King’s Lynn

King's Lynn Police sieze more than 430,000 cigarettes during an operation.

Police have seized a total of 430,000 cigarettes during an operation in King’s Lynn.

The cigarettes were found stashed in Sports Direct bags after an address was searched in a town. It came after a man was arrested on the A47 on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of a knife and driving whilst disqualified.

The find is the latest in a string of seizures in West Norfolk. In September, police and trading standards officers found 210,760 cigarettes after searching four shops, to houses and a number of vehicles.

Margaret Dewsbury, chair of the county council’s communities committee, said: “The problem of illegal tobacco goes beyond the impact to the local economy through lost duty. Many of these retailers are selling to young people at low prices and putting their own profits first. Some of these retailers are involved in organised criminal gangs and are connected to other crime such as modern day slavery and human trafficking. “ In June, more than 1m cigarettes were found at premises in Norfolk Street and London Road. Officers also found tens of thousands in cash hidden in a vacuum cleaner.