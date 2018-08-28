Search

Cruiser stolen from Norfolk found weeks later 12 miles away in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:56 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:56 13 November 2018

Boats on Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A 41ft boat was stolen from moorings in Norfolk and found more than 12 miles away in Suffolk, police have confirmed after appealing for witnesses.

A white and blue 41ft cruiser, called Princess Giselle, was stolen from Langley Dyke on the River Yare in Norfolk some time between September 17 and October 17, before it was eventually located at Oulton Broad on the River Waveney.

A police spokesman said the “boat has since been recovered and reunited with its owners,” however, Norfolk police issued an appeal “for any witnesses who saw this boat being used on the river during the times stated above” to get in touch.

With a witness appeal launched on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, a spokesman added: “The boat’s name had been altered to read “Elle” so could have been showing either name, the Broads Authority number is 17R.”

Information should be directed to PC Barrell or PC Bassham at the Norfolk Police Broadsbeat team on 101.

