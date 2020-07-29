Tobacco worth £3m discovered at illegal Norfolk factory

Around £3m worth of tobacco was found at an illegal factory near Wisbech by Norfolk police and HMRC. Picture: HMRC Archant

Almost £3m worth of tobacco has been unearthed following a raid at an illegal factory.

The tobacco processing factory, suspected to have been under the control of an organised crime gang, was discovered at a rural address near Wisbech.

Assisted by Norfolk police, officers from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) launched a search operation at the site on July 14 and seized 9.3 tonnes of tobacco.

This included 1.2 tonnes of processed tobacco found in van that was stopped leaving the factory.

Machinery involved in the manufacture of tobacco was dismantled and removed from the property, while £12,000 in cash was also found.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Adam Kingsgate, from HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: “Cheap cigarettes come at a cost, as they often fund organised crime and illegal activity that causes real harm to communities, such as drugs, guns and human trafficking.

“Smugglers are criminals who don’t care who they sell to, including children.”