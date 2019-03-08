Police hunt witnesses after £3,500 tractor stolen

Police are hunting for witnesses to a tractor burglary in the Wisbech area. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto darrensp

Police are hunting for witnesses following the burglary of a tractor worth £3,500.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kubota L275 tractor was stolen between 7pm on Thursday November 7 and 7am on Saturday November 9 at a property on Market Lane in Walpole St Andrew near Wisbech.

The tractor is orange, with the chassis number L2754WD53201 and has a John Deere steering wheel knob.

You may also want to watch:

A 6ft rotary cutter worth £600 was also stolen and is also orange with the serial number K-SM09026.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Cherie Smith on 101 quoting crime reference 36/78603/19, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.