Police hunt witnesses after £3,500 tractor stolen

PUBLISHED: 12:51 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 15 November 2019

Police are hunting for witnesses to a tractor burglary in the Wisbech area. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

darrensp

Police are hunting for witnesses following the burglary of a tractor worth £3,500.

The Kubota L275 tractor was stolen between 7pm on Thursday November 7 and 7am on Saturday November 9 at a property on Market Lane in Walpole St Andrew near Wisbech.

The tractor is orange, with the chassis number L2754WD53201 and has a John Deere steering wheel knob.

A 6ft rotary cutter worth £600 was also stolen and is also orange with the serial number K-SM09026.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Cherie Smith on 101 quoting crime reference 36/78603/19, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

