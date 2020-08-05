Thieves steal £34,000 worth of diesel from business in King’s Lynn

Thieves have stolen more than £34,000 worth of diesel in two separate raids on a business premises in King’s Lynn.

The first incident took place sometime between 12pm on Sunday, July 26 and 4am on Monday, July 27 when around 18,000 litres of diesel worth an estimated £17,000 was stolen from a premises on Estuary Road.

The same premise was then targeted for a second time overnight between 1am and 3.30am on Saturday, August 1, when suspects stole a further 18,000 litres of diesel.

Following the theft, officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated or anyone with any information concerning the incidents to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Darryl Grief at Kings Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting reference numbers 36/50816/20 & 36/52684/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.