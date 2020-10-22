Man charged after police spat at in motel incident

A 30-year-old man has been charged with assault and criminal damage after an incident where police were spat at.

Officers were called at 11.35pm, on Tuesday, October 20, to reports that the door to a room at the Valbri Motel, in London Road, Brandon, had been kicked and damaged.

Police attended the scene and a short while later arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage.

On the way to custody, the suspect allegedly kicked and spat at two police officers.

Damage was also caused to a police vehicle, with two windows smashed.

Lee Emery, of William Kett Close, Norwich, has subsequently been charged with the following four offences:

• Two counts of assaulting an emergency worker

• Two counts of criminal damage

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, October 22.