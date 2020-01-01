Search

30 people found in back of lorries in Norfolk over last six years

PUBLISHED: 15:16 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 29 January 2020

Jarek Kilian

A total of 30 people have been found in the back of lorries travelling through Norfolk since 2014, figures have revealed.

A Freedom of Information Act request sent to Norfolk Constabulary revealed the discoveries were made in four separate incidents.

The highest number of people found in the back of a lorry was in North Walsham on November 1, 2016 when 15 individuals were discovered.

Nine men, one woman and five minors made up of Iranian and Iraqi nationals were found in the back of the van.

There have been two incidents in Thetford over the last six years, one on November 24, 2014 and another on November 22, 2018.

In the 2014 incident a total of eight people, seven women and a minor - all from Eritrea, were found and in the 2018 case, six men from Iraq and Iran were found.

A Home Office spokesman said: "All the cases were dealt with in line with the immigration rules."

One person was also found in the back of a lorry in Norwich on January 23, 2018. The person was detained and taken into police custody.

The information came from various searches of Norfolk Constabulary's system between January 2014 and December 2019 from key words such as 'lorry', 'people', 'persons', 'body' and 'bodies'.

The Home Office spokesman added: "Border Force's work is intelligence-led, targeting criminals who seek to break our laws.

"Whenever there is reason to suspect criminality, we carry out rigorous checks to stop illegal immigration and smuggling, as evidenced by over 30,000 detections at the juxtaposed ports last year.

"Border Force conducts rigorous checks at UK ports, undertaken by skilled officers.

"Officers search vehicles and containers entering the UK on an intelligence-led and targeted basis. This involves the use of state of the art scanning equipment, CO2 probes, x-ray technology, motion sensors as well as use of sniffer dogs.

"We will always ensure we have the resources and workforce we need to keep our border secure.

"Resource and staffing requirements are continually reviewed, and we deploy resources flexibly as and when they are required."

