'I was horrified': Vandals cause £30,000 damage at car dealership

An estimated £30,000 of damage was caused when nine cars were vandalised at Thurlow Nunn in Great Yarmouth.

A car salesman said he was 'horrified' after vandals slashed tyres and scratched paintwork on a number of cars - causing £30,000 worth of damage.

General manager Dax Harding said: "I was horrified, It's not what we wanted for beginning of the year, it's been a tough year anyway."

The Thurlow Nunn dealership in Great Yarmouth, which sells and services Vauxhall cars, had a number of their vehicles keyed and tyres slashed sometime between 5pm on Saturday, December 28 and 10am on Sunday, December 29.

Two of the vehicles had been bought by customers who were waiting to pick them up, and six were owned by people who had taken them in for servicing. Another trade-in Hyundai was also targeted in the destruction.

"It's really severe," said Dax Harding, the general manager of the dealership. "Some of these cars will be written off now because of the damage."

Mr Harding, who has been the manager of Thurlow Nunn for ten years, said he had never heard of destruction like this in all his time working at the dealership.

Mr Harding said he expected many of the cars would have to be written off.

He said: "Yarmouth is Yarmouth but this dealership is secluded and it surprises all of us this could happen.

"I have never heard of this severity. We have had people throw bottles over the fence years ago, and we once had some wheels stolen, but nothing this severe. It will be an average cost of £3,000 per car."

Mr Harding said customers had been informed of the damage, and added they will not be out of pocket for damage.

Nine cars - one Hyundai and eight Vauxhalls - were keyed and had their tyres slashed.

"The insurers came out yesterday to evaluate. Everything will be covered and all customers will get courtesy cars," he said.

"I was horrified. It's not what we wanted for beginning the year. It's been a tough year, and the car industry is having a real hard time anyway."

Police officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism or who may have information about the damage.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the person(s) responsible."

Witnesses should contact Sgt Andy Brown at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/293/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be informed anonymously on 0800 555 111.