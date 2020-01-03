Search

Advanced search

'I was horrified': Vandals cause £30,000 damage at car dealership

PUBLISHED: 15:35 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 03 January 2020

An estimated £30,000 of damage was caused when nine cars were vandalised at Thurlow Nunn in Great Yarmouth. Photos: Matthew Nixon

An estimated £30,000 of damage was caused when nine cars were vandalised at Thurlow Nunn in Great Yarmouth. Photos: Matthew Nixon

Archant

A car salesman said he was 'horrified' after vandals slashed tyres and scratched paintwork on a number of cars - causing £30,000 worth of damage.

General manager Dax Harding said: General manager Dax Harding said: "I was horrified, It's not what we wanted for beginning of the year, it's been a tough year anyway." Photos: Matthew Nixon

The Thurlow Nunn dealership in Great Yarmouth, which sells and services Vauxhall cars, had a number of their vehicles keyed and tyres slashed sometime between 5pm on Saturday, December 28 and 10am on Sunday, December 29.

Two of the vehicles had been bought by customers who were waiting to pick them up, and six were owned by people who had taken them in for servicing. Another trade-in Hyundai was also targeted in the destruction.

"It's really severe," said Dax Harding, the general manager of the dealership. "Some of these cars will be written off now because of the damage."

Mr Harding, who has been the manager of Thurlow Nunn for ten years, said he had never heard of destruction like this in all his time working at the dealership.

Mr Harding said he expected many of the cars would have to be written off. Photos: Matthew NixonMr Harding said he expected many of the cars would have to be written off. Photos: Matthew Nixon

He said: "Yarmouth is Yarmouth but this dealership is secluded and it surprises all of us this could happen.

You may also want to watch:

"I have never heard of this severity. We have had people throw bottles over the fence years ago, and we once had some wheels stolen, but nothing this severe. It will be an average cost of £3,000 per car."

Mr Harding said customers had been informed of the damage, and added they will not be out of pocket for damage.

Nine cars - one Hyundai and eight Vauxhalls - were keyed and had their tyres slashed. Photos: Matthew NixonNine cars - one Hyundai and eight Vauxhalls - were keyed and had their tyres slashed. Photos: Matthew Nixon

"The insurers came out yesterday to evaluate. Everything will be covered and all customers will get courtesy cars," he said.

"I was horrified. It's not what we wanted for beginning the year. It's been a tough year, and the car industry is having a real hard time anyway."

Police officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism or who may have information about the damage.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the person(s) responsible."

Witnesses should contact Sgt Andy Brown at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/293/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be informed anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concrete slab thrown at family’s car windscreen

Ric and Siobhan van Heerden woke up on January 1 to discover that the windscreen of their Ford Focus had been smashed by a concrete capping stone. Picture: Ric van Heerden.

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

TEAM NEWS: ‘I can’t predict at the moment if he’s available for Manchester United’ - Waiting game on injured Pukki

Teemu Pukki is out of Norwich City's FA Cup tie at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple attacked near bus station

A couple were assaulted near the bus station, on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Man arrested after raid finds 183 cannabis plants

183 cannabis plants were seized from a home in Lowestoft Road, Hopton, after a raid by police. PHOTO: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists