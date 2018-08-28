280 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 280 drivers in November. Picture: Matthew Usher Archant

Local volunteers detected 280 speeding drivers across South Norfolk last month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our Community Speed Watch volunteers @CommunitySpeedw detected 280 speed offences in November. To join or set up a group call 101. #1224 pic.twitter.com/VhiRHU8iTk — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) December 6, 2018

Community Speed Watch was launched in 2007 and is a project empowering communities to help tackling the problem of speeding. The groups are issued with a speed radar gun, signs and reflective jackets and carry out speed checks in 30mph and 40mph limits.

Campaigners with the 17 groups in towns and villages across South Norfolk in total detected 280 speed offences in November.

There are 17 Community Speed Watch groups in towns and villages across South Norfolk. Picture: Bill Darnell There are 17 Community Speed Watch groups in towns and villages across South Norfolk. Picture: Bill Darnell

Registered keepers whose vehicles were observed breaking the speed limit will have their details recorded and will receive a warning letter requesting them to keep their speed down.

Norfolk currently has 70 Community Speed Watch teams with new teams awaiting training. To set up or join a group in South Norfolk call PC Jim Squires on 101.