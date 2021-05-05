Police break up house party with 28 people crammed into flat

Published: 2:43 PM May 5, 2021

Officers were called to a house party in a flat on Northgate Street on Saturday, May 1. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Police broke up a bank holiday weekend party, where 28 people ignored Covid rules to squeeze into a flat in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to an address in Northgate Street following reports of the party on Saturday, May 1.

Officers arrived to find 28 people inside a flat and the resident was given an £800 fine.

Meanwhile, police praised the public overall for their continued co-operation as the first bank holiday weekend with eased lockdown restrictions passed relatively peacefully.

Great Yarmouth, and other parts of Norfolk, have been thanked by the police for their cooperation over the bank holiday. - Credit: Archant

Pubs, bars and restaurants offering outdoor services have been open since 12 April when step two of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown was implemented.

Additional police resources were in place for the bank holiday weekend, which typically sees more people out and about and venues busier.

Local authorities focused on making sure venues were adhering to the guidelines, with routine visits made to business premises, supported by officers.

Superintendent Nathan Clark said: "We’ve seen good levels of compliance this weekend with the public and venues taking their responsibilities seriously, which we thank them for.

Social distancing will be in effect until at least June 21. - Credit: Archant

"Bank holidays tend to be busier than normal weekends and businesses that did open were busy, with numbers tapering in the evening.

"While the weather probably played a part in this, it was encouraging to see that the majority of people were continuing to stick to the guidelines and play it safe.”

Meanwhile, Norwich City Football Club's Championship title win also passed off peacefully, with a number of fans going to Carrow Road on Saturday (1 May) to celebrate, with no issues reported.

The next step of the roadmap out of lockdown takes place on Monday, May 17.

Boris Johnson has announced that stage three of the roadmap out of lockdown begins on May 17. - Credit: PA

Stage three's changes to regulations include being able to go indoors, either in someone else's residence or an entertainment venue.

The rule of six, or two households, will apply.

Pubs will not have to serve substantial meals with alcohol, and there will be no curfew in place.

Up to 30 people can also attend funerals, wakes and weddings.

Social distancing will still be observed, but it will be reviewed before June 21.