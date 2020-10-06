Warning after 24 motorbike thefts in three months in coastal town

Lowestoft Police Station.

Investigations are under way after more than 20 motorbikes were stolen in recent months in a spate of thefts.

Police in Lowestoft are “looking at links” between the thefts after 24 offences were reported since the start of July.

They said that the motorcycle thefts had taken place “in and around the town and surrounding areas” with the majority happening “on a weekday overnight, generally between 1am and 3am”.

A number of the thefts had happened overnight on a Thursday into Friday, with the bikes being stolen from driveways, front gardens, car parks and back gardens.

A police spokesman said: “Eight thefts took place in September and in six of these cases the motorcycle was recovered.

“Half of the offences involve the theft of Honda motorcycles and most thefts are from driveways as well as front gardens, residential car parks and a couple from rear gardens.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders and officers are looking at links between the various thefts reported.”

Urging bikers to secure their motorcycles, and take crime prevention measures to keep their bikes safe, the police spokesman said: “The best way to secure your motorcycle is to use as many items as practical to make it difficult to steal.

“Locking your bike and following the other security steps may seem time-consuming, but it’s nothing compared to the stress and cost of having your bike stolen.

“So investing time and money now will give you the confidence to ensure your motorcycle is as safe as possible.”

Among the preventative tips that bikers can take includes trying to mark parts of your motorcycle with your VIN (vehicle identification number), vehicle registration and postcode to identify you as the owner and make it more difficult for thieves to sell on parts; try to vary the places you park your bike so that potential thieves don’t learn your habits; if you are out and about, lock your bike to something fixed to the ground such as security loops, stands, lamps or a road signpost.

You could also consider adding a tracker to your motorbike.

If you see or hear of any suspicious activity close to parked motorcycles call Lowestoft police on 101.