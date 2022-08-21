News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police stop 22 drivers cutting through access only road in 30 minutes

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:30 PM August 21, 2022
22 drivers were stopped in 30 minutes by South Norfolk Police

22 drivers were stopped in 30 minutes by South Norfolk Police - Credit: South Norfolk Police

A total of 22 drivers were stopped in half an hour after attempting to cut through an access only road in south Norfolk.

In a tweet on Sunday (August 21) afternoon, South Norfolk Police tweeted to say cars had been attempting to drive through the access only sign at the top of St Michael's in Long Stratton.

During a 30 minute period, 22 cars were dealt with and turned back around by officers.

Long Stratton News

Don't Miss

The crash on the Acle Straight happened shortly before midnight in April 2018.

Overnight works on stretch of A47 prompt 50-mile diversion for two weeks

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Photo of Heacham Beach on a cold February day

Norfolk beach named among UK's most contaminated

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Concept drawing of new reservoir in the fens

New reservoir could secure region's water supply - but will cost over £1bn

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Ldl is set up to build a new store in Lynn Picture: Mark Bullimore

Food and Drink

'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon