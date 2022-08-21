Police stop 22 drivers cutting through access only road in 30 minutes
Published: 5:30 PM August 21, 2022
- Credit: South Norfolk Police
A total of 22 drivers were stopped in half an hour after attempting to cut through an access only road in south Norfolk.
In a tweet on Sunday (August 21) afternoon, South Norfolk Police tweeted to say cars had been attempting to drive through the access only sign at the top of St Michael's in Long Stratton.
During a 30 minute period, 22 cars were dealt with and turned back around by officers.