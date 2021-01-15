£250,000 of cannabis found in two cars on A11

Published: 11:26 AM January 15, 2021

20kg of cannabis seized by the Roads and Armed Policing Team - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police seized 20kg of cannabis worth £250,000 from a pair of cars travelling down the A11.

The biggest single seizure in recent weeks came when the Roads and Armed Policing Team found the shopping bags packed with cannabis when they stopped the drivers near Attleborough on Monday, January 4.

20kg of cannabis seized by the Roads and Armed Policing Team - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A BMW and Audi were pulled over at midday.

Two men in their 20s were arrested. One has been bailed while Adurid Sulejmanji, aged 22 and of no fixed address, has been charged with supplying class B drugs and remanded in custody.

In Great Yarmouth, the team stopped a BMW on the A47 at 12.30pm on Tuesday, January 5, where officers found a half kilo of cannabis inside.

You may also want to watch:

The driver, a man in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs, as was a man in his 40s from Caister-on-Sea. Both have been released while investigations continue.

On the same day, a Ford Focus was searched around three hours later along the A47 near Gorleston.

Officers recovered quantities of class B drugs and "other paraphernalia".

Police said a man in his 20s and a woman in her late teens were arrested on suspicion of supplying class B drugs. They have been released pending investigation.

Supt Terry Lordan (front, centre) and the Operation Moonshot team - Credit: Archant

Operation Moonshot - which uses police intelligence and automatic number plate recognition to highlight vehicles of interest - made 48 arrests across Norfolk's road networks throughout December. During that time, 241 vehicles were stopped and 36 seized.

Since March last year, that number swells to 710 arrests, 3,486 vehicles being searched and 416 of those being seized.

Deputy chief constable Paul Sanford said: "These results indicate that whilst we continue to respond to the Covid pandemic, our commitment to frontline policing and protecting our communities from crime has not wavered and through our combined efforts, we are making a great impact.

Cannabis found stashed in a car travelling along the A11 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

"We will continue to police the road network and will proactively stop and search vehicles where they may be involved in criminal activity.

"We hope these results provide reassurance to our local communities that lockdowns will not prevent us from target those committing crime in our county.”