Cannabis worth £200,000 seized by police during raid

The East Scorpion drugs squad seized 600 cannabis plants from a house, growing in four rooms in Pakefield. Estimated £200,000 worth, with one man arrested. Picture: Scorpion drugs team from Suffolk Police Archant

Hundreds of cannabis plants - estimated to be worth about £200,000 - have been seized during a raid by a specialised drugs squad.

Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team conducted a search of a house in Pakefield on Thursday, June 27, with the cannabis farm subsequently discovered.

About 600 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth £200,000, were discovered growing in four rooms at the property and a man was subsequently arrested.

Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.