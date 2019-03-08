Cannabis worth £200,000 seized by police during raid
PUBLISHED: 09:15 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 28 June 2019
Archant
Hundreds of cannabis plants - estimated to be worth about £200,000 - have been seized during a raid by a specialised drugs squad.
Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team conducted a search of a house in Pakefield on Thursday, June 27, with the cannabis farm subsequently discovered.
About 600 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth £200,000, were discovered growing in four rooms at the property and a man was subsequently arrested.
The Scorpion East branch of the team Tweeted on Thursday night: "#EastScorpion were at it again today in #Lowestoft.
"600 cannabis plants located at a house, growing in four rooms in #Pakefield.
"Estimated £200,000 worth.
"1 male arrested and in custody."
Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.
