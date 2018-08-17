20-year-old arrested after ‘verbal abuse’ at Cromer Carnival

Published: 1:25 AM August 17, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A man was arrested and charged with being drunk and disorderly at this year's Cromer Carnival.

Norfolk Police said they had made just one arrest at the week-long event, after an incident on Wednesday, August 15 at around 11pm.

A police spokeswoman said a man was being verbally abusive on the Carnival Field on Runton Road.

The man, 20-year-old Conner Egan of Foxglove Close in North Walsham, has since been charged with being drunk and disorderly and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, August 31.

It comes as police have put on extra patrols around Cromer throughout August, following criticism at their lack of response to an outbreak of Traveller-related violence at the end of last year's carnival.