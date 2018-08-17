News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

20-year-old arrested after ‘verbal abuse’ at Cromer Carnival

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:25 AM August 17, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
The Cromer Carnival field. Photograph: Rebecca Claxton

The Cromer Carnival field. Photograph: Rebecca Claxton - Credit: Archant

A man was arrested and charged with being drunk and disorderly at this year's Cromer Carnival.

Norfolk Police said they had made just one arrest at the week-long event, after an incident on Wednesday, August 15 at around 11pm.

A police spokeswoman said a man was being verbally abusive on the Carnival Field on Runton Road.

The man, 20-year-old Conner Egan of Foxglove Close in North Walsham, has since been charged with being drunk and disorderly and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, August 31.

It comes as police have put on extra patrols around Cromer throughout August, following criticism at their lack of response to an outbreak of Traveller-related violence at the end of last year's carnival.

