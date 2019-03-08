Search

Police hunt man and woman over cash scams at three Norwich shops

PUBLISHED: 12:28 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 08 April 2019

Police would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

These are the two people being hunted over cash scams at three Norwich shops.

Police would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyPolice would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are hunting the pair over the fraud incidents at Grove Road, Queens Road and Plumstead Road East between March 9 and March 12.

The suspects bought low-value items before asking to change a large amount of £20 notes.

They then engaged the cashiers in conversation in a bid to confuse them and stole money as a result, with more cash returned to the customer than originally given.

Officers want to speak with the people pictured in the CCTV images.

Anyone who recognises them should contact PC Paul Roach at Operation Solve on 101.

