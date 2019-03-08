Search

'No excuses': 20 motorists stopped for excess speed in just two hours

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 20 October 2019

Lowestoft Police carried out speed checks in the town with 20 vehicles exceeding the 30mph limit. Photo : Steve Adams

A series of speed checks have been carried out across three sites in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft Police carried out the speed checks at three sites for two hours on Sunday, October 20 - with 20 motorists stopped for exceeding the 30mph limit.

Posts on the Lowestoft Police Facebook and Twitter pages said: "We've been out today doing some speed checks in Lowestoft.

"Over a two hour period at three sites we had a total of 20 people stopped due to excess speed.

"Simple message, please keep it down!

"Some people said they were late, that's not an excuse.

"Some people said they didn't realise it's a 30mph, that's not an excuse, you should know if you're behind the wheel.

"Some people said they were talking and were not paying attention, that's not an excuse and could be careless driving.

"No excuses.

"Most were genuinely mortified and will hopefully learn their lesson.

"We just want everyone to drive safely within the limits.

"You never know where we or our camera vans might pop up next."

