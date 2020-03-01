Search

Investigations continue after raid finds £2,000 of cocaine and cannabis

PUBLISHED: 11:45 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 01 March 2020

Police seized class A and B drugs after a raid in Spashett Road, Lowestoft, on February 11, 2020. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Archant

Investigations are continuing after drugs were seized following a police raid that saw two people arrested.

A man, aged 46, and a 40-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after a home in Spashett Road, Lowestoft, was raided on Tuesday, February 11.

Around £1,500 of suspected cocaine was found, as well as about £500 of suspected cannabis and various items of drug paraphernalia.

The pair were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and were subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries .

This week, a police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Information about the incident should be directed to Lowestoft Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/8866/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers - 100 per cent anonymously - on 0800 555 111.

