£2,000 bike stolen as five garages burgled in one night
PUBLISHED: 19:56 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:56 14 May 2020
Archant
Thieves broke into five garages and storage containers in a single night, taking with them a £2,000 mountain bike.
Between 9pm and 10pm on Monday, May 11, a storage container at a business premises in Smallgate, Beccles, and four garage units at the same premises in Hungate Lane were all broken into, police said.
At this time the only property confirmed to have been stolen is a grey Specialized Stumpjumper XXL mountain bike, costing nearly £2,000 brand new.
Officers from Suffolk Constabulary are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
The two burglaries are the latest in a crime wave in the Beccles and Bungay area, and follow a police announcement last week that 11 burglaries, believed to be linked, took place all within miles of the A143 corridor.
A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference 26020/20”.
