£2,000 bike stolen as five garages burgled in one night

A £2,000 mountain bike was stolen in a single night where brazen thieves broke into five garage units and storage containers. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Thieves broke into five garages and storage containers in a single night, taking with them a £2,000 mountain bike.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Between 9pm and 10pm on Monday, May 11, a storage container at a business premises in Smallgate, Beccles, and four garage units at the same premises in Hungate Lane were all broken into, police said.

You may also want to watch:

At this time the only property confirmed to have been stolen is a grey Specialized Stumpjumper XXL mountain bike, costing nearly £2,000 brand new.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The two burglaries are the latest in a crime wave in the Beccles and Bungay area, and follow a police announcement last week that 11 burglaries, believed to be linked, took place all within miles of the A143 corridor.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference 26020/20”.