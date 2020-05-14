Search

£2,000 bike stolen as five garages burgled in one night

PUBLISHED: 19:56 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:56 14 May 2020

A £2,000 mountain bike was stolen in a single night where brazen thieves broke into five garage units and storage containers. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Thieves broke into five garages and storage containers in a single night, taking with them a £2,000 mountain bike.

Between 9pm and 10pm on Monday, May 11, a storage container at a business premises in Smallgate, Beccles, and four garage units at the same premises in Hungate Lane were all broken into, police said.

At this time the only property confirmed to have been stolen is a grey Specialized Stumpjumper XXL mountain bike, costing nearly £2,000 brand new.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The two burglaries are the latest in a crime wave in the Beccles and Bungay area, and follow a police announcement last week that 11 burglaries, believed to be linked, took place all within miles of the A143 corridor.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference 26020/20”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

