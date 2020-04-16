Judge adjourns £1m Lenwade cannabis farm case
PUBLISHED: 17:33 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 16 April 2020
The case of six men and a boy charged with running a £1m cannabis factory on a Norfolk industrial estate has been adjourned.
Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants as they disassembled an “extremely professional” set-up inside a two-storey building in Lenwade, between Norwich and Fakenham in July last year.
Six defendants have since denied producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B.
They are:
Vedot Koc, 42, from London; Leonardo Motera, 18, from London; Mevlan Cena, 22, of no fixed address; Potja Shprim, 31, of no fixed address; Viktor Mihayov, 23, from London; Kien Le, 26, of no fixed address and a 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons.
The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court, over Skype given the current coronavirus lockdown, on Thursday (April 16) for a pre-trial review (PTR).
The matter was re-listed for May 29.
