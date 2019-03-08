Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

£1m fraudster hid £20,000 from his victims

PUBLISHED: 15:07 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 01 July 2019

Peter Jones was sentanced to four years eight months in prison for charged with the theft of almost £800,000 following an investigation into his employment with a wills, probate and inheritance services company in Norwich. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Peter Jones was sentanced to four years eight months in prison for charged with the theft of almost £800,000 following an investigation into his employment with a wills, probate and inheritance services company in Norwich. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A £1m fraudster is back in jail after being caught trying to hide £20,000 that he was ordered to pay back to his victims.

Peter Jones, a former director of a Drayton will, probate and inheritance firm, was released from prison after serving part of a four years, eight months sentence.

He was locked up in August 2014 after he admitted stealing £960,000 over a five-year period, including some charity bequests.

In 2015 the 58-year-old a director of Heritage Legal and Financial Ltd, on Hellesdon Park Road, faced a proceeds of crime hearing and was ordered to pay it all back.

The fraudster, of Market Street, Shipdham, invested much of his ill-gotten gains in property, but on Monday he was back before Norwich Crown Court after it emerged he lied about assets and failed to reveal he owned a portfolio of shares worth £20,000,

Andrew Oliver, prosecuting, said although he had paid back £912,333, which went as compensation to losers, he failed to declare the shares.

Mr Oliver said: "Victims were not going to be compensated as a result of his dishonesty and his attempt to hoodwink the court into believing he had fewer assets than the court originally found."

Jones admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice in 2017 and was jailed for 26 weeks.

You may also want to watch:

Sentencing him, Judge Katharine Moore said he had lied to the court about his assets and had behaved in a "despicable" way.

She said what he had done had struck at the heart of the criminal justice system and said: "You were hoping to line your own pocket rather than pay back that which you were obliged to return. It is a most serious matter,"

She added: "You persisted in the lie and by good fortune it was discovered."

Michael Clare, for Jones, said that he was a hard-working man who had done everything to rehabilitate himself since coming out of prison.

He had paid back £1 million as ordered by the court but was tempted to keep the £20,000 in shares, which he could use to help rebuild his life.

He said: "He failed to resist the temptation to keep hold of the share portfolio."

He added: "He was working hard at the time and still is."

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

‘Very unwell’ woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Canaries announce signing of Belgian youth international from Anderlecht

Norwich City have signed Rob Nizet Picture: Norwich City FC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

‘Very unwell’ woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Canaries announce signing of Belgian youth international from Anderlecht

Norwich City have signed Rob Nizet Picture: Norwich City FC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Krul offers insight into Colney revamp as Canaries players return for pre-season

One of the new buildings at Norwich City's Colney Training Centre, as shown by goalkeeper Tim Krul Picture: @TimKrul on Twitter

£1m fraudster hid £20,000 from his victims

Peter Jones was sentanced to four years eight months in prison for charged with the theft of almost £800,000 following an investigation into his employment with a wills, probate and inheritance services company in Norwich. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists