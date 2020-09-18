19-year-old man charged with burglary at Lowestoft address
PUBLISHED: 16:20 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 18 September 2020
Archant
A 19-year-old man has been charged by police in connection with a burglary in Lowestoft.
You may also want to watch:
At some point during the night between the evening of Tuesday 23 June and Wednesday 24 June, tools were stolen from Beaconsfield Road in Lowestoft.
Alex Gammons, 19, of Beaconsfield, Lowestoft was arrested by West Sussex Police on 17 September in the county and was charged with burglary.
Mr Gammons has now been remanded in custody and will appear in Norwich Magistrates Court on 18 September.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.