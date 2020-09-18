19-year-old man charged with burglary at Lowestoft address

The burglary occurred on Beaconsfield Road in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A 19-year-old man has been charged by police in connection with a burglary in Lowestoft.

At some point during the night between the evening of Tuesday 23 June and Wednesday 24 June, tools were stolen from Beaconsfield Road in Lowestoft.

Alex Gammons, 19, of Beaconsfield, Lowestoft was arrested by West Sussex Police on 17 September in the county and was charged with burglary.

Mr Gammons has now been remanded in custody and will appear in Norwich Magistrates Court on 18 September.