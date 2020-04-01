18-year-old charged with drug offences after police pursuit

An 18-year-old has been charged with drug and criminal damage offences after a police pursuit.

On Monday, March 20, officers from Suffolk Constabulary’s East Sentinel team tried to pull over a driver shortly before 6.45pm in Lowestoft.

Anthony Lai, of Quinnell Way, Lowestoft, was later detained in Mendip Close, Oulton Broad, before being taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned.

He was charged on Tuesday, March 31 with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and with criminal damage in relation to a separate incident and appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 1.

Mr Lai will appear again before Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, April 29.