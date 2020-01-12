Warning after 16 drivers caught speeding in space of three hours

Police have issued a warning to motorists to slow down after a crackdown caught 16 drivers in the space of just three hours.

Lowestoft Police carried out speed enforcement checks in three areas across Lowestoft on Saturday, January 12.

The speed checks were carried out in areas where "community concerns" had been raised - at Corton Long Lane, Corton Road and Sands Lane.

One driver is set to be "formally dealt with" after the motorist was caught doing 59mph in a 30mph speed limit on Corton Long Lane.

A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "We were out in Lowestoft yesterday conducting speed checks at three sites where we had community concerns.

"We dealt with 16 people for speeding.

"Some people were lucky and got a verbal warning, others like this one on Corton Long Lane will be dealt with formally after being caught doing 59mph in a 30mph limit!

"We appreciate there are other sites where speeding is a concern around the town and will continue to monitor and enforce these all when the opportunity arises."