Teenage cyclist knocked unconscious by hit-and-run driver

Police are hoping to track down a driver who failed to stop after hitting a teenage cyclist. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A teenage cyclist was left unconscious in the road after being knocked off his bike by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened at around 5.45pm on Thursday, June 25 when a 15-year-old, travelling from Deopham to Hingham, was hit by a vehicle and left injured.

The teenager was cycling on the B1108, Watton Road, on a blue mountain bike, when the collision happened with a car, believed to be light coloured, silver or white.

He fell off his bike, falling unconscious and sustaining injuries to his hand, elbow and hip. The driver did not stop at the scene.

If anyone has any information about the incident, call PC Kelsey Baker on 101, quoting incident number NC-28062020-63.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.