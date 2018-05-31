Search

Advanced search

Teenage cyclist knocked unconscious by hit-and-run driver

PUBLISHED: 06:30 30 June 2020

Police are hoping to track down a driver who failed to stop after hitting a teenage cyclist.

Police are hoping to track down a driver who failed to stop after hitting a teenage cyclist.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A teenage cyclist was left unconscious in the road after being knocked off his bike by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened at around 5.45pm on Thursday, June 25 when a 15-year-old, travelling from Deopham to Hingham, was hit by a vehicle and left injured.

The teenager was cycling on the B1108, Watton Road, on a blue mountain bike, when the collision happened with a car, believed to be light coloured, silver or white.

He fell off his bike, falling unconscious and sustaining injuries to his hand, elbow and hip. The driver did not stop at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

If anyone has any information about the incident, call PC Kelsey Baker on 101, quoting incident number NC-28062020-63.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Man left with fractured eye sockets and broken nose after attack by trio

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dozens of new homes in Norfolk village refused due to health and crime concerns

Planning applications submitted to west Norfolk council to build 46 houses on Back Street in Gayton have been refused. Picture: Google