Child under 10 smashes Victorian stained glass windows in church

PUBLISHED: 12:37 21 August 2020

The windows at St Peter’s Church in Dunton were vandalised in broad daylight on Friday, August 14 by a group of holiday makers. Picture: Norfolk Churches Trust

Parents have offered to pay towards repairs after a child aged under 10 smashed two Victorian stained-glass windows, causing damage of up to £15,000.

The windows at St Peter’s Church in Dunton were vandalised on Friday, August 14 by the child, who police said was below the age of criminal responsibility, which is 10.

The church is cared for by Norfolk Churches Trust.

Secretary Scilla Latham said: “We have been looking after Dunton church since 1978 and it is a much loved church in the county.

“We are saddened and massively frustrated about the damage. This is an assault on the heritage of the church and the area of Dunton.”

Norfolk police were made aware of the incident and have since found the child who caused the damage.

A spokesperson said: “Officers have investigated an incident where a window on St Peter’s Church in Dunton was broken on August 14. Following local enquiries, officers have identified a young person, who has since admitted responsibility.

“No further criminal action can be taken against the child, as the child is under the age of criminal responsibility, but officers have met with the parents of the child who have offered to help pay towards the cost of repair.”

One of the windows that was damaged at the idyllic church was designed in 1896 and is dedicated to the memory of Edward and Mary Powell.

Mrs Latham said: “The damage is between £10,000 and £15,000 for the two windows.

“We are a charity and this money would normally be used to give out grants and repair churches across the county.

“I don’t understand why somebody would do this.”

