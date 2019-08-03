Parents 'sickened' as their home is one of 14 burgled in a single day

Two properties on Colney Lane in Cringleford were targeted.

The son of a couple whose house was one of 14 burgled in a single day says his parents were left "sickened" by the crime.

Two properties on Colney Lane in Cringleford were targeted.

Police are linking the burglaries which all took place on Wednesday, July 31, and are urging "communities to be vigilant" due to the methods used.

Suffolk Constabulary said 10 of the break-ins were in Norfolk and Waveney, with Norwich, Loddon, Wymondham and Costessey among the targets.

Cash, jewellery and televisions were stolen in the raids between 10.45am and 6.10pm.

A 32-year-old, who did not want to be named, said his parent's home on Gurney Road in New Costessey was targeted at about 3pm.

A property on Gurney Road, Costessey, was targeted.

He said the property was secure, but thieves managed to get in without damaging any windows or doors.

Once inside, they stole the contents of his mother's jewellery box and his father's watch.

He said: "My parents were sicked that their privacy had been invaded.

"My mum's jewellery was all sentimental. It was either heirlooms from dead relatives or birthday gifts from the family."

- Between 10.30am and 2pm, an offender forced a rear patio door and carried out an untidy search. It is unknown if anything was stolen. Rendham Road, Saxmundham, Suffolk. (37/45214/19)

- Between 10.45am and 1.05pm, an offender forced a ground floor window and stole jewellery from within. Tennyson Road, Saxmundham, Suffolk. (37/45230/19)

- Between 11am and 2pm, an offender forced open a door and once inside an untidy search was carried out. Items of jewellery were stolen. Kelsale, Suffolk. (37/45187/19)

- Between 11.20am and 1pm, an offender forced open patio doors and once inside, an untidy search was carried out and an amount of jewellery was stolen. Gisleham, Suffolk. (37/45205/19)

- Between 11.30am and 2pm, an offender forced entry via patio doors and stole an amount of change and a quantity of jewellery. Loddon Road, Gillingham, Suffolk (36/52977/19)

- Between 7.45am and 5.50pm, an offender forced entry via a first floor window and an untidy search was carried out. A watch was stolen. High Bungay Road, Loddon, Norfolk. (36/52996/19)

- Between 1.30pm and 5.25pm, an offender forced entry via a kitchen door and stole an amount of jewellery, cash and china doll ornaments from within. Bergh Apton, Norfolk. (36/52997/19)

- Between 2pm and 4.45pm, an offender smashed a window and carried out a search within. A television and items of jewellery were stolen. Church Road, Upton, Norfolk. (36/53009/19)

- Between 9am and 3pm, an unknown offender entered the property by smashing a rear door. Once inside, an untidy search was carried out and a quantity of cash and items of jewellery were stolen. Damage was also caused to a number of windows. Princess Beatrice Close, Norwich. (36/52987/19)

- Between 3pm and 3.10pm, an unknown person entered via a kitchen door and stole several items including jewellery and watches, among other items. Gurney Road, New Costessey, Norfolk. (36/52986/19)

- At some point on Wednesday 31 July, unknown offender/s smashed a patio door and then carried out a search within. Jewellery and a fob watch were stolen. Colney Lane, Cringleford, Norfolk. (36/52965/19)

- Shortly before 3.55pm, unknown offender/s smashed a patio door to gain entry to a property. It is not believed anything was stolen. Colney Lane, Cringleford, Norfolk. (36/52965/19)

- Between 4pm and 6pm, unknown offender/s forced entry via a back door and stole a Samsung television and an amount of cash. Intwood Road, Cringleford, Norfolk. (36/52960/19)

- Between 6.55pm and 6.10pm, an unknown offender forced entry into a property, carried out an untidy search and stole various items from within. Stanfield Road, Wymondham, Norfolk. (36/52952/19)

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "As the majority of the incidents in this series involve properties being entered by force rather than because of insecurities, police are urging members of the public to consider installing extra crime prevention measures such as CCTV, security lighting and doorbell cameras as a way to help make their properties more secure.

"Police believe these burglaries are linked and anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in these areas on Wednesday should contact either Norfolk or Suffolk police by quoting the relevant crime reference numbers.

Crimestoppers - Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Phone - Call 101.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.