More than 130,000 drivers caught speeding in region
PUBLISHED: 07:24 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 28 December 2019
More than 130,000 drivers were caught speeding in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire in 2018-19, a study has revealed.
A combined total of 98,729 motorists were caught speeding across Norfolk and Suffolk, while 34,672 drivers got tickets in Cambridgeshire in the 12 months up to April 2019.
The study, commissioned by the RAC Foundation, found the number of drivers caught speeding was 225 times higher in some parts of England and Wales than others.
From the 39 police forces across the UK that responded to the study, Suffolk and Norfolk combined were sixth on the list, with Essex sitting in eighth place.
The police force that detected the most speeding offences in 2018/19 was West Yorkshire with 182,000.
Wiltshire - where all speed cameras were turned off in 2010 - was bottom of the list with 807 people caught.
Researchers suggested variations across forces are partly due to geographical area, road type, traffic volume and local policing priorities.
Nationally, 2.39 million drivers were caught speeding in England and Wales in 2018/19, which was a 4% increase on the previous 12 months and a 37pc rise compared with 2011/12.
A total of 2.84 million motoring offences were recorded in 2018/19, meaning speeding accounted for 84%.
The vast majority (97pc) of speeding incidents involved drivers being caught by camera.
RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: "The simple rule for drivers is not to break the limit in the first place.
"Where limits are properly signposted and clearly feel right for the road in question, motorists have no excuse for going faster.
"But that means highway authorities also have a responsibility to make sure the limits they set are appropriate and to avoid instances where the limit repeatedly bounces up and down along a single stretch."
Speeding offences were dealt with in the following ways in 2018/19:
- 44% resulted in the offender being sent on a speed awareness course
- 34% attracted fixed penalty notices
- 12% were later cancelled
- 10% resulted in court action
The number of speeding offences detected by police forces in England and Wales in 2018/19:
1. West Yorkshire 181,867
2. Avon and Somerset 159,210
3. Metropolitan Police (including City of London) 157,494
4. Thames Valley 145,447
5. Greater Manchester 106,839
6. Norfolk and Suffolk 98,729
7. West Mercia 92,335
8. Essex 91,849
9. Surrey 89,079
10. Bedfordshire 76,573
11. Lancashire 74,286
12. Hampshire 73,036
13. Northumbria 67,857
14. West Midlands 57,154
15. South Yorkshire 55,461
16. Sussex 54,139
17. Humberside 53,679
18. Merseyside 53,112
19. Hertfordshire 52,794
20. Warwickshire 52,774
21. Cheshire 52,770
22. Northamptonshire 49,448
23. Staffordshire 48,583
24. Devon and Cornwall 47,272
25. Lincolnshire 45,712
26. North Yorkshire 41,934
27. Leicestershire 41,909
28. Cumbria 40,104
29. Wales outside North Wales 35,005
30. Cambridgeshire 34,672
31. Nottinghamshire 24,566
32. Gloucestershire 24,121
33. Dorset 22,716
34. Kent 20,366
35. North Wales 19,493
36. Durham 19,395
37. Derbyshire 12,256
38. Cleveland 11,937
39. Wiltshire 807