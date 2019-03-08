Twenty-year-old hit speeds of 120mph during police chase with three children in the car

Coltsfoot Way in Thetford where police found the BMW X5. Picture Google. Archant

A motorist drove a BMW X5 at speeds of more than 120mph with three children and his parents in the vehicle during a three mile police chase, a court has heard.

Twenty-year-old Amper Sela was seen driving the car by a police traffic officer in a marked vehicle at a roundabout on the A11 and when the officer pulled out behind the BMW it had accelerated away, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Although the police car was travelling at 120mph it didn’t catch up with the BMW until the next roundabout which was three miles away, said Laura Kenyon, prosecuting.

The BMW had turned on to the A1075 and at that stage the blue light on the police car was illuminated, the court heard.

The BMW had then travelled at 100mph in a 50mph limit and then at 90mph in a 40mph limit, said Miss Kenyon.

The police officer decided to abandon the pursuit in a residential area and lost sight of the BMW.

The seven-seater vehicle was traced to Coltsfoot Way, Thetford, where Sela’s father was found sitting in the driver’s seat while Sela was seen walking away. Three children and Sela’s mother as well as his father had been in the vehicle during the pursuit.

Although no-one was injured and no damage was caused one of the children in the car was sick as a result of the incident, said Miss Kenyon.

Sela, of Sproughton Road, Norwich, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop when required by a police officer and driving without insurance.

He was given six months detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work in the community.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £250 costs.

Sentencing him Judge John Devaux said Sela had driven at excessive speed which at times had been twice the speed limit.

Stephen Mather for Sela said his client was lucky that no-one was injured as a result of his driving.

“He is remorseful and accepts the seriousness of the matter,” said Mr Mather.

He said that apart from a conviction in January for driving without insurance Sela had no previous convictions.

He said Sela was hoping to go to university to train as a dentist.