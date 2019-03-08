Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Twenty-year-old hit speeds of 120mph during police chase with three children in the car

PUBLISHED: 15:36 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 05 April 2019

Coltsfoot Way in Thetford where police found the BMW X5. Picture Google.

Coltsfoot Way in Thetford where police found the BMW X5. Picture Google.

Archant

A motorist drove a BMW X5 at speeds of more than 120mph with three children and his parents in the vehicle during a three mile police chase, a court has heard.

Twenty-year-old Amper Sela was seen driving the car by a police traffic officer in a marked vehicle at a roundabout on the A11 and when the officer pulled out behind the BMW it had accelerated away, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Although the police car was travelling at 120mph it didn’t catch up with the BMW until the next roundabout which was three miles away, said Laura Kenyon, prosecuting.

The BMW had turned on to the A1075 and at that stage the blue light on the police car was illuminated, the court heard.

The BMW had then travelled at 100mph in a 50mph limit and then at 90mph in a 40mph limit, said Miss Kenyon.

The police officer decided to abandon the pursuit in a residential area and lost sight of the BMW.

The seven-seater vehicle was traced to Coltsfoot Way, Thetford, where Sela’s father was found sitting in the driver’s seat while Sela was seen walking away. Three children and Sela’s mother as well as his father had been in the vehicle during the pursuit.

Although no-one was injured and no damage was caused one of the children in the car was sick as a result of the incident, said Miss Kenyon.

Sela, of Sproughton Road, Norwich, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop when required by a police officer and driving without insurance.

He was given six months detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work in the community.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £250 costs.

Sentencing him Judge John Devaux said Sela had driven at excessive speed which at times had been twice the speed limit.

Stephen Mather for Sela said his client was lucky that no-one was injured as a result of his driving.

“He is remorseful and accepts the seriousness of the matter,” said Mr Mather.

He said that apart from a conviction in January for driving without insurance Sela had no previous convictions.

He said Sela was hoping to go to university to train as a dentist.

Most Read

Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice her into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area. Picture is Litcham School secondary phase. Picture: GOOGLE

Two months after work on NDR roundabouts - has anything changed?

Works have been completed on six roundabouts on the Broadland Northway. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Pub manager from Norwich stole £7,000 from venue before disappearing

The Hereward pub in Ely. Picture Google.

Pensioners urged to put in claim or risk missing out on £7k per year

Age UK Norwich is calling for people to check their eligibility for pension credit and housing benefit before the Government changes the rules on May 15. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

50 of East Anglia’s biggest firm’s gender pay gaps revealed

The gender pay gap at Norfolk and Suffolk's biggest employers have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice her into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area. Picture is Litcham School secondary phase. Picture: GOOGLE

Twenty-year-old hit speeds of 120mph during police chase with three children in the car

Coltsfoot Way in Thetford where police found the BMW X5. Picture Google.

Jobs at risk for staff ahead of department store closure, despite vow

Staff at the closing Beales department store in Lowestoft now face a redundancy consultation. Picture: Greta Levy

Pub manager from Norwich stole £7,000 from venue before disappearing

The Hereward pub in Ely. Picture Google.

Running column: Time for Mark Armstrong to put all those miles to good use at the Greater Manchester Marathon

Mark Armstrong during his last marathon in Nottingham in 2017. Picture: Robin Hood Marathon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists