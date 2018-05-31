Search

A47 driver doing 110mph had child in footwell

PUBLISHED: 07:11 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:11 19 July 2020

Police stopped a driver doing 110mph on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture: James Bass

A driver is facing charges after being clocked doing 110mph on the A47 with an unrestrained child in the footwell.

Police stopped the Mercedes driver near Swaffham, at about 5.30pm on Saturday, July 18.

A child was found to be in the front footwell of the vehicle and was not wearing a restraint.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, dealt with the motorist, tweeted: “Unable to establish insurance so reported for all offences pending further checks with Motor Insurance Bureau.”

Earlier this summer a two-week speed crackdown saw a raft of speeding motorists caught doing over 100mph on the A47, including a driver who clocked 132mph near Norwich following an argument with his partner.

A BMW Z4 car travelling past the Postwick junction was stopped doing nearly 150mph.

A47 driver doing 110mph had child in footwell

