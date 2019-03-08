Driver caught speeding at 107mph in ‘moment of madness’ avoids ban

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:02 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 25 March 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man who was caught driving at more than 100mph on the A11 has kept his licence despite a “moment of madness”.

James Stevenson, 24, had been driving his Vauxhall Astra on the A11 at Spooner Row when he was caught by an officer driving at 107mph.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Stevenson, who works for a solicitors firm, had previously pleaded guilty to the offence which happened on August 19 last year.

Stevenson, of Long Meadow Walk, Lowestoft, had previously written to the court when he said his actions were “inexcusable”.

He said it was “a moment of stupidity that I carry with great regret”.

The defendant, who has no previous driving convictions, appeared in court on Monday (March 25) as a disqualification was being considered.

Stevenson, who represented himself, handed in a letter to the court from his employer and said he also used his car to help take his grandparents shopping.

Colonel Howard Gill, chairman of the bench of magistrates, described the offence as a “moment of madness” and said there was “no excuse”.

Stevenson had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

He was also fined Stevenson £323, ordered him to pay £100 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

