£1000 damage to playground after arson attack

Police have made two arrests after an arson attack on a playground in Gayton. Picture: King's Lynn Police Archant

Two youths have been arrested after an arson attack on a children's playground.

A fire crew from King's Lynn tackled the blaze on the equipment on Orchard Road, Gayton, on Saturday evening.

Lynn police said about £1000 worth of damage was done to the playground and two youths were arrested on Sunday.