More than 100 people arrested in police’s Christmas drink drive campaign

More than 100 people have been arrested in Norfolk so far during the Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

The festive crackdown, which launched on December 1 and runs until January, has been tackling those driving under the influence of drink or drugs and has seen officers carrying out extra patrols and roadside checks.

Any driver who is stopped due to concerns over the manner of their driving, a vehicle defect, or is involved in a collision, are being breathalysed.

Specific time slots at Norwich Magistrates’ Courts have also been reserved to deal with those caught drink or drug driving, with offenders effectively losing their licence within 24 hours of being breathalysed whilst facing additional fines.

As of Wednesday, December 19, there have been 103 arrests for drink or drug driving in Norfolk and 226 drug wipes carried out in Norfolk and Suffolk, of which 45 were positive in Norfolk.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “We’ve just passed the mid-way point of our campaign and it’s disappointing to see people are still prepared to take the risk and get behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs.

“There could be serious consequences including being involved in a serious collision where you or someone else is injured or killed.

“Statistically young men do form a large proportion of those whom we stop for drink or drug-driving, however we are seeing more and more men, and increasingly women, aged over 35 who have the attitude of ‘it will never happen to me.’

“We target drink and drug drivers all-year round and want to continue to drive home the message and make this socially unacceptable, no matter how old you are. It is just not worth the risk.”