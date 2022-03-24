More than 100 cats stolen in Norfolk and Suffolk amid surge in catnapping

Bengal cats were the breed most commonly reported stolen in 2021. - Credit: Getty Images

Distraught pet owners have reported dozens of cat thefts in the past five years as data shows soaring numbers of 'catnappings'.

Figures from 36 police forces in the UK show there were 560 reports of cat thefts in 2021, up 40pc from 401 in 2020.

Desirable breeds, particularly Bengals, remain the most targeted by cat thieves for breeding or resale.

Pedigree kittens can sell for upwards of £500. The other most commonly stolen breeds in 2021 included Persian and Maine Coon.

The data, obtained by the Pet Theft Awareness campaign group under Freedom of Information laws, shows there were 101 thefts of cats reported in Norfolk and Suffolk between 2015 and 2021.

There were 18 reports of cats thought to have been stolen in 2021 compared with just four in 2015.

However, the true numbers are thought to be much higher.

It comes as campaigners are calling for cats to be included in a new criminal offence aimed at cracking down on dog thefts in the Kept Animals Bill.

Toni Clarke, a Pet Theft Awareness spokesperson whose Siamese cat Clooney was stolen in 2013 from her home in Hemblington, near South Walsham, said: "Our FOI data is showing a hugely concerning increase in cat theft over the past year and yet our feline family members will be left outside of this protective legislation.”

Theft of pets is currently treated the same as loss of property to an owner.

Ms Clarke said after the theft of Clooney she had been informed that because the cost of the investigation would be equal to his perceived monetary value the case was being closed.

She said she had since found a sympathetic Norfolk police inspector willing to investigate the still missing Clooney.

Despite 560 crimes recorded last year, there were only two prosecutions across the UK and just four police cautions.

Toni Clarke offered a £2,000 rewards after her cat Clooney disappeared. - Credit: Toni Clarke

In Norfolk and Suffolk just two cautions have been given for cat thefts since 2015.

Richard Jordan, of Pet Theft Awareness, said: “The cautions would suggest that the suffering of the owner is not being considered.

“The theft of a pet is life changing so a 'slap-on-the-wrist' caution is not the strong deterrent needed to cut this crime. Unfortunately, the value of the stolen 'object' is the deciding factor when it comes to punishments.”