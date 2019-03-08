'Sold out:' Warning after cash and thousands of pounds worth of drugs is recovered

One person was detained after up to £10,000 of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were recovered along with cash in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Thousands of pounds worth of suspected drugs were recovered along with cash following a stop search by a specialised unit.

Busy day for #EastScorpion in #Beccles with effective use of stop search. One detained after up to £10,000 of suspected Class A and Class B recovered along with cash. #SoldOut #BetterLuckNextTime #YourTimeWillCome pic.twitter.com/Gj40guqS26 — Scorpion Team (@DrugAndScorpion) June 12, 2019

Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team recovered up to £10,000 of what is believed to be Class A and Class B drugs along with cash following a stop search in Beccles on Wednesday, June 12.

The team took to Twitter to show its effective use of stop search with one person subsequently detained, and they issued a stark warning to others that "your time will come" if you deal drugs.

