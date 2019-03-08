'Sold out:' Warning after cash and thousands of pounds worth of drugs is recovered
PUBLISHED: 10:05 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 13 June 2019
Thousands of pounds worth of suspected drugs were recovered along with cash following a stop search by a specialised unit.
Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team recovered up to £10,000 of what is believed to be Class A and Class B drugs along with cash following a stop search in Beccles on Wednesday, June 12.
The team took to Twitter to show its effective use of stop search with one person subsequently detained, and they issued a stark warning to others that "your time will come" if you deal drugs.
The Scorpion Team tweeted: "Busy day for EastScorpion in Beccles with effective use of stop search.
"One detained after up to £10,000 of suspected Class A and Class B recovered along with cash.
"#SoldOut #BetterLuckNextTime #YourTimeWillCome"
