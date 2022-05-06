Dozens of firefighters tackling blaze near King's Lynn

Updated

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large fire in a Norfolk village near King's Lynn.

Nine fire crews and a water carrier were called to the scene of the blaze in a field in Main Road, Clenchwarton, at about 4.30pm on Friday, May 6.

We are currently on scene at a large fire with @Norfolkfire @cambsfrs in the #Clenchwarton area. Residents of local villages and Kings Lynn are advised to keep all windows closed for the time being. Road closures are in place #Team1 #PC1122 pic.twitter.com/Aekff3FND8 — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) May 6, 2022

Officers have closed the road while the fire is being dealt with.

King's Lynn Police has urged residents in the nearby area to keep all windows closed.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman advised that they expect the incident to last "a number of hours".