Dozens of firefighters tackling blaze near King's Lynn

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:45 PM May 6, 2022
Updated: 7:16 PM May 6, 2022
Smoke is seen billowing from the blaze in Clenchwarton - Credit: Connie Joannah

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large fire in a Norfolk village near King's Lynn.

Nine fire crews and a water carrier were called to the scene of the blaze in a field in Main Road, Clenchwarton, at about 4.30pm on Friday, May 6.

Officers have closed the road while the fire is being dealt with.

King's Lynn Police has urged residents in the nearby area to keep all windows closed.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman advised that they expect the incident to last "a number of hours".

