Crews called to house fire in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 20:06 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:07 11 May 2020

Firefighters were called to a fire in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters were called to a fire in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters have tackled a house fire in Norwich.

Appliances from Sprowston and Hethersett attended a domestic building fire on Meadowbrook Close, off Long John Hill shortly before 12.30pm today (Monday, May 11).

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

Meanwhile at 2.50pm this afternoon, crews from Carrow and Earlham were called to deal with a fire at a commercial building on London Street in Norwich.

But when they got there crews discovered it was a false alarm.

Elsewhere, a crew from Sheringham was called to a shed fire in the town shortly before 4.15pm today.

The crew used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was also used by the crew to check the area for hot spots.

