Search

Advanced search

Guests evacuated from hostel after fire in bedroom

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 27 January 2020

Crews tackled a serious building fire on London Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Crews tackled a serious building fire on London Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

Guests were evacuated from a hostel after a fire broke out in one of the rooms.

Crews tackled a serious building fire on London Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Sarah HussainCrews tackled a serious building fire on London Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The emergency services were called out to reports of a serious building fire at Merchants Terrace, on London Road in King's Lynn at about 9am on Monday.

Four appliances from King's Lynn and Terrington were called to the scene and used breathing masks to enter the building.

Station manager at King's Lynn Terry Pinto said: "This morning we were called to a serious fire at a property where everyone has been evacuated safely.

"The initial crews worked really hard on the building to contain the fire and stop it spreading into other bedrooms.

Crews tackled a serious building fire on London Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Sarah HussainCrews tackled a serious building fire on London Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Sarah Hussain

"The main building has been left unharmed and the residents can go back in."

Police also attended.

The accommodation run by Notting Hill Genesis provides supported housing for single homeless people.

There are currently 18 people living in the building.

A Notting Hill Genesis spokesman said: "As soon as the fire alarm went off staff were aware. They found the smoke coming out from under the door of the affected property and alerted the emergency services immediately.

"The bedsit has been sealed off and is uninhabitable.

"The rest of that floor is being vacated for the next 24 hours.

"Alternative accommodation has been offered to everyone living on that floor.

"Thankfully no-one was injured in this incident and we are grateful to the quick response of our staff at Merchant Terrace and the fire brigade for ensuring the safety of our residents.

"Investigations into the fire are ongoing."

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parents predict chaos as three-month road closure begins

Work is underway to install new crossings on Colman Road. Photo: Bethany Wales

NDR £175,000 bat bridges ‘not working’, report find

A bat bridge on the NDR, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Incompetent’ staff at care home led to its closure after six months

Staff at Cawston Lodge care home, which closed after six months, were described as

UPDATE: Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis to Crystal Palace reports

Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis has been touted with Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk seal colony has another record breaking year

Seals on the beach at Blakeney Point Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24