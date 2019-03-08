Search

Advanced search

Crews tackle fire in residential street

PUBLISHED: 22:48 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:48 06 September 2019

A fire broke out in the open in Templemere, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

A fire broke out in the open in Templemere, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Submitted

Firefighters were called to put out a fire in a residential street.

A fire broke out in the open in Templemere, Norwich. Picture: SubmittedA fire broke out in the open in Templemere, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Crews from Carrow and Sprowston were called to Templemere in Norwich to reports of a small fire outside just after 4pm on Friday (September 6).

A resident who was in the area at the time of the fire said it had broken out close to where some gas canisters were being stored.

The fire crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

Most Read

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Primary school which was nearly forced to shut rated ‘outstanding’

Charles Dawin Primary School's Vice Principal Mari Bunton and Principal Jo Brown, celebrating the school's Outstanding OFSTED with pupils. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

England U21 debuts for two Norwich City players during eventful qualifying win in Turkey

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons made his England U21 debut tonight, playing all of a 3-2 qualifying win on Turkey Picture: Football Association

‘Lamentable and offensive’: Bishop of Norwich blasts Tories over ‘JFC’ advert

The new Bishop of Norwich Rt Rev Graham Usher speaks at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists