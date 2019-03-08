Crews tackle fire in residential street

Firefighters were called to put out a fire in a residential street.

Crews from Carrow and Sprowston were called to Templemere in Norwich to reports of a small fire outside just after 4pm on Friday (September 6).

A resident who was in the area at the time of the fire said it had broken out close to where some gas canisters were being stored.

The fire crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.