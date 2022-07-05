Multiple fire crews tackle overnight blaze in Norfolk home
Published: 10:37 AM July 5, 2022
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press
Multiple fire crews were called to a blaze at a property near Great Yarmouth in the early hours of the morning.
Six fire engines attended reports of a fire which broke out in a home in Martin Close, Bradwell, just after 12.40am on Tuesday, July 5.
Crews wore breathing equipment and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hotspots.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman could not confirm if there were any injuries.
The scene was made safe just after 3am.