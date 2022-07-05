Multiple fire crews tackle overnight blaze in Norfolk home

Firefighters were called to Martin Close in Bradwell to tackle a blaze which broke out in a home - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Multiple fire crews were called to a blaze at a property near Great Yarmouth in the early hours of the morning.

Six fire engines attended reports of a fire which broke out in a home in Martin Close, Bradwell, just after 12.40am on Tuesday, July 5.

Crews wore breathing equipment and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hotspots.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman could not confirm if there were any injuries.

The scene was made safe just after 3am.