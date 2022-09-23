Firefighters called to commercial building blaze in early hours

Fire crews are tackling a blaze that broke out in a commercial building in Cross Bank Road - Credit: Google

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a commercial building in west Norfolk during the early hours of this morning.

They are currently at the scene in Cross Bank Road in King's Lynn.

Four appliances including two from King's Lynn, Downham Market and Massingham are in attendance.

The fire was first reported at 5.01am (September 23).

As of 6.45am, a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews remain at the scene.

The incident is ongoing.



