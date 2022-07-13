Fire crews remain on scene 20 hours after north Norfolk blaze broke out

Video

Smoke could be seen from the quayside in nearby Wells - Credit: Christopher Stone

Fire crews remain at the scene of a large blaze which spread across several fields on the north Norfolk coast yesterday.

This morning two appliances continue to dampen down the site, which broke out in Stiffkey near Wells.

Over 28 crews have been involved since the fire was first reported at 12.15pm on Tuesday (July 12), more than 20 hours ago, which saw plumes of smoke billow into the sky.

There were 16 appliances sent initially, with crews brought in from north Norfolk, mid-Norfolk and even as far as Wymondham.

Hose reel jets and main jets were used to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was brought under control by about 6.30pm but due to the scale of the fire crews remained overnight and into the morning to ensure it did not reignite.

Sixteen crews have been called to a major fire in Stiffkey, near Wells, in north Norfolk - Credit: Jo Felgate

Walkers were warned by the Norfolk Coast and Broads National Trust to avoid footpaths between Stiffkey and Morston due to the fire.

We’d like to thank the emergency services, who have brought the fire between Stiffkey and Morston under control this afternoon. We’d advise anyone in the area, to continue to avoid walking along the footpath between Stiffkey and Morston this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/nhd0pvo35Z — Norfolk Coast and Broads NT (@NorfolkCoastNT) July 12, 2022

Firefighters in the county have been exceptionally busy this week due to the high temperatures and extended period of dry weather.